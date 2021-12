BALTIMORE — Officers in Baltimore County apprehend a man after an attempted ATM burglary.

On December 29, at 3:30 a.m., officers arrived to 900 block of Lakeside Boulevard to find a white truck backed up to an ATM with chains attached to it. Officers found a man near the ATM who appeared to be making a burglary attempt and apprehended him without incident.

This remains an open investigation with charges pending. We’ll share any additional information, once it becomes available.