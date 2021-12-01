Police arrest 37-year-old man after shots were fired during family dispute

BALTIMORE — A man in Baltimore has been arrested for attempted murder after shots were fired during a family dispute.

The family dispute occurred on November 29 at 5:17 p.m., on the 1800 block of McHenry Street inside a home. During the dispute siblings were fighting and it resulted in the brother shooting the sister in her leg with a semi-automatic handgun. Both siblings were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After investigation police arrested 37 year-old Reginald Mcgowan and he was charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder and various handgun charges upon release from the hospital.

Baltimore Police Department 37-year-old Reginald Mcgowan

Mcgowan is currently in Central Booking where he is being held without bail.