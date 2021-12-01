Police arrest 37-year-old man after shots were fired during family dispute

BALTIMORE — A man in Baltimore has been arrested for attempted murder after shots were fired during a family dispute.
The family dispute occurred on November 29 at 5:17 p.m., on the 1800 block of McHenry Street inside a home. During the dispute siblings were fighting and it resulted in the brother shooting the sister in her leg with a semi-automatic handgun. Both siblings were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
After investigation police arrested 37 year-old Reginald Mcgowan and he was charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder and various handgun charges upon release from the hospital.
Mcgowan is currently in Central Booking where he is being held without bail.