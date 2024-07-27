Police and SWAT respond to barricade situation in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Authorities are on the scene of a barricade situation Saturday in North Baltimore.

It happened around 1 p.m. when officers were called to the 300 block of Homeland Southway for reports of an unidentified individual firing a firearm out of an apartment window.

Officials say SWAT responded, and residents in the area were evacuated. Authorities also state that the scene is still active.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

There is no further information to provide at this time.

