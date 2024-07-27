Police and SWAT conclude barricade situation in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Authorities conclude barricade situation Saturday in North Baltimore.

It happened around 1 p.m. when officers were called to the 300 block of Homeland Southway for reports of an unidentified individual firing a firearm out of an apartment window.

Officials say SWAT responded, and residents in the area were evacuated.

According to authorities, SWAT managed to gain entry into the residence, and discovered a deceased man who appeared to have suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No other individuals were injured during this incident.