KENT ISLAND, Md. — Both directions of Route 50 are closed on Kent Island right now due to police activity.

According to the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Department, Route 18 is the detour at this time.

Traffic is backed up for miles near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and you are being asked to avoid the area.

According to the MDTA, beachbound traffic should follow the detour at exit 37 to return to Route 50.