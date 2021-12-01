Watch
Pitties & Purrs presented $10K grant

A local woman’s pet adoption story has earned a rescue thousands of dollars
Posted at 6:23 PM, Dec 01, 2021
BALTIMORE — A local woman’s pet adoption story has earned a rescue thousands of dollars. Nonprofit Petco love teamed up with bobs from Skechers for the effort.

They invited adopters to share how their pet has changed their life. Julie Newman’s story was selected as one of 1-hundred national winners. Today Pitties & Purrs was presented a 10-thousand dollar grant.

"It’s tremendous like this is going to go very very long way if that’s the last couple of years with everything going on we haven’t had in person events a lot so this is really going to make a mark in our community helping the dog and cats that need help."

Newman got some shoes and a Petco shopping spree as well. You can help Pitties & Purrs win more by voting for their story in the people’s choice competition at petcolove.org/lovestories. The top five stories with the most votes will earn an additional grant from 5-thousand to 25-thousand dollars. Voting closes December 15th at noon.

