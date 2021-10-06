Victim wounded in Pikesville shooting, authorities searching for answers

PIKESVILLE, Md — Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a victim shot in Pikesville.

Just before 9 p.m. on October 5, 2021, officers responded to the 7100 block of Reisterstown Road to find the victim, an adult man, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

As the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit investigate this case they're asking anyone who might have been in the area and observed anything suspicious to call 410-307-2020. You can also contact the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland if you have any information related to the crime.