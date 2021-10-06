Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Victim wounded in Pikesville shooting, authorities searching for answers

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 2:45 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 14:56:11-04

PIKESVILLE, Md — Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a victim shot in Pikesville.

Just before 9 p.m. on October 5, 2021, officers responded to the 7100 block of Reisterstown Road to find the victim, an adult man, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

As the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit investigate this case they're asking anyone who might have been in the area and observed anything suspicious to call 410-307-2020. You can also contact the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland if you have any information related to the crime.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019