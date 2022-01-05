"People being more mobile" one of the causes for city's high case rate

BALTIMORE — The city is also adding COVID tests in the coming weeks.

Mayor Scott says they're getting 200,000 more to hand out. The city also received 130,000 rapid test kits for city schools and to slow the spread. The mayor wants all city employees who can to work remotely instead of in-person. While the city has had an indoor mask mandate in place since August. It has one of the top COVID case rates in the country. The city's health commissioner says that's because people are simply moving around more.

"They're moving around as at same or higher levels than they did pre-pandemic. And the risk is there. We know that even if you're vaccinated, you can still get COVID-19. And I think that that, you know, that sometimes gives us a false sense of security," said Dr. Letita Dzirasa Baltimore Commisioner of Health Blue.

When asked what the state could do to help drop COVID numbers not just in Baltimore but across Maryland Mayor Scott had a quick reply adopt a state-wide indoor mask mandate.