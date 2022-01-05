Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

"People being more mobile" one of the causes for city's high case rate

items.[0].videoTitle
Dr. Dzirasa people being more mobile causing more spread
Posted at 6:09 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 18:09:35-05

BALTIMORE — The city is also adding COVID tests in the coming weeks.

Mayor Scott says they're getting 200,000 more to hand out. The city also received 130,000 rapid test kits for city schools and to slow the spread. The mayor wants all city employees who can to work remotely instead of in-person. While the city has had an indoor mask mandate in place since August. It has one of the top COVID case rates in the country. The city's health commissioner says that's because people are simply moving around more.

"They're moving around as at same or higher levels than they did pre-pandemic. And the risk is there. We know that even if you're vaccinated, you can still get COVID-19. And I think that that, you know, that sometimes gives us a false sense of security," said Dr. Letita Dzirasa Baltimore Commisioner of Health Blue.

When asked what the state could do to help drop COVID numbers not just in Baltimore but across Maryland Mayor Scott had a quick reply adopt a state-wide indoor mask mandate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019