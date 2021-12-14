Parent brings a weapon to school during altercation with an unrelated student

GAMBRILLS, Md — A parent was charged for weapons possession on school campus during altercation at Crofton High School.

45-year-old Nakia Peete of Gambrills was charged for weapons possession on school property. On December 6, at 4:00 p.m., the School Resource Officer at Crofton High School was advised by the administration of an incident that occurred earlier in the day between a student and an unrelated parent.

The student got into an altercation with another student's parent in the parking lot of the school. School administrators gathered video of the altercation and noticed the parent take a black box out of the trunk and place it into the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Administration believed the box to be a pistol box, however, no weapon was ever removed from the case.

After investigation it was confirmed that a Glock-17 handgun was in the black case on school property. The weapon inside the box was not used and no one was threatened by the weapon.