Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Pair of shootings in Baltimore county left one dead, another wounded

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 2:12 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 14:20:51-04

BALTIMORE — A pair of shootings in Baltimore county left one person dead and another wounded early Sunday morning.

At 3:14 a.m., officers found a 23-year-old male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his left forearm.

The victim told officers he had gotten into an argument at a bar in Baltimore County and noticed a vehicle following behind his as he was leaving. As he was driving on the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue, the vehicle following him pulled along side his car and someone inside that vehicle shot at the victim.

As detectives investigate the incident they're asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

At 7:04 a.m., officers and members of the Fire Department found a male that had been shot dead on the 2800 block of Manokin Street. Witnesses say they heard gunshots at 1:30 a.m., and detectives are continuing to investigate the crime.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019