Orioles' Mullins reveals battle with Crohn's disease

Mullins says he started experiencing symptoms in spring of 2020
Will Newton/AP
Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins at bat against the Cleveland Indians during a baseball game, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
Cedric Mullins
Posted at 12:39 AM, Feb 03, 2022
The Orioles' lone All Star in 2021 reveals a health challenge he dealt with throughout the season.

In a new video released Wednesday, center fielder Cedric Mullins opened up about his battle with Crohn's disease.

Mullins says he was diagnosed with Crohn's disease after having colon surgery last offseason. Crohn's is a bowel disease that impacts the lining of the digestive tract. This could lead to an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

Mullins says he started experiencing the symptoms in spring of 2020. Mullins is 27.

His teammate, Trey Mancini, was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer and was forced to miss the 2020 season. Mancini eventually beat it.

Mullins was the only player in Major League Baseball in 2021 with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases. Just 43 players have accomplished that in MLB history. Mullins batted left-handed in 2021 after starting his career as a switch hitter.

