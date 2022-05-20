Orioles Cup Giveaway at tonight's game

BALTIMORE — After a 9-6 walk-off win against the Yankees, the Orioles will be back at it tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays. What better way to celebrate a win against your rival team than with a drink?

How about a drink in a free souvenir cup. The first 10,000 fans 15 and over that attend tonight's game will receive a free 30th anniversary tumbler.

The clear orange cup is shaped similar to an old glass Coca Cola bottle. The cup also features the Orioles name on one side and the stadiums 30th anniversary on the other side. It also comes with a see through orange reusable straw.

The game starts at 7:05 tonight and tickets are still available. If you would like to go and support the O's tickets can be purchased here.