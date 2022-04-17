One person dead, seven displaced due to a fire Saturday morning in Carroll County

TANEYTOWN, Md. — A deadly two-alarm house fire broke out in Carroll County Saturday morning in the 2700 block of Roop Road in Taneytown.

According to deputies, the fire started around 11:35 a.m. and was called in by a passerby. Forty firefighters from the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding fire departments were called into the area. The fire was brought under control in 90 minutes.

An investigation determined the owner of the home to be Keith Warner. During an investigation inside the house, authorities discovered the remains of a deceased occupant, now identified as 57-year-old Jan I. Williams of Taneytown.

A total of seven occupants are displaced due to the blaze.

The fire caused damage to the structure and its contents to be estimated at $200,000. Williams has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death.

An investigation is being held to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.