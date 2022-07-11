One firefighter injured in house fire in Ellwood Park

BALTIMORE — A firefighter is injured in an early morning house fire in the Ellwood Park neighborhood.
The union that represents firefighters in Baltimore City says a firefighter is in the hospital getting treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Fire crews say one person was inside the home, but got out safely.
No word on what caused that fire.
🔥WORKING DWELLING FIRE W/INJURED FF🔥— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) July 11, 2022
600 blk N Robinson St 21205#EllwoodParkMonument@TonyGlover13#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from a 2 story row home. Additional units called. Injured FF being transported to a hospital by #BCFDEMS. pic.twitter.com/rZBWNbxcQM