One firefighter injured in house fire in Ellwood Park

Twitter @BCFDL734<br/>
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 08:37:10-04

BALTIMORE — A firefighter is injured in an early morning house fire in the Ellwood Park neighborhood.

The union that represents firefighters in Baltimore City says a firefighter is in the hospital getting treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Fire crews say one person was inside the home, but got out safely.

No word on what caused that fire.

