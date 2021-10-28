Watch
Olszewski expands park and recreation opportunities, preserves 22-Acre site

WMAR-2
Johnny Olszewski
Posted at 1:04 PM, Oct 28, 2021
TOWSON, Md — The Olszewski administration is looking to expand park and recreation opportunities throughout Baltimore County.

The Baltimore County Executive announced the $3.07 million purchase of a 22.3-acre parcel of land at the northeast corner of Gerst Road and New Gerst Lane in the eastern Perry Hall area, through Maryland’s Program Open Space (POS).

“Preserving open space in Baltimore County is a vital way to support a high quality of life for residents of all ages,” Olszewski said. “Our administration’s latest acquisition ensures we are creating another vibrant space for the Perry Hall community to enjoy for years to come.”

This latest acquisition will add significant area of land to the county’s existing network of parks within the densely populated Honeygo Growth Area.

