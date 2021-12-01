Old Mill staff member arrested for sexually assaulting 16-year-old student

MILLERSVILLE, Md — An Old Mill High School staff member has been arrested for sexually assaulting a student.

Police arrested 30-year-old Fulgencio Salomon Jolon and he is being charged with three counts of 2nd-degree assault, 4th-degree sex offense, and 4th-degree sex offense involving a person of authority. Last night, Jolon was taken into custody.

During the investigation the 16-year-old student was interviewed and there were also several witness interviews that took place. The student notified the school that she was sexually assaulted by a male staff member and the county Board of Education then banned the staff member from the school once they received information from school officials. At the end of the investigation, Jolon was arrested and charged for the crimes committed against the 16-year-old student.

Those who have any more information on the case can contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. You can also remain anonymous by calling the county tip line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.