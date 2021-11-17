Officers investigate shooting that left a man wounded in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Officers are investigating a shooting that took place in Baltimore this afternoon.

At 2:51 p.m., officers arrived to the 5000 block of Litchfield Avenue to find an unknown black man who had been shot in the chest area. The victim's condition is currently unknown but before the victim was taken to the hospital he was being uncooperative with officers.

As detectives investigate the incident they're asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.