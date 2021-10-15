Watch
Officers investigate fatal shooting in Annapolis

WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 8:34 PM, Oct 14, 2021
ANNAPOLIS, Md — Detectives are currently investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Annapolis.

The shooting took place on October 14th at approximately 1pm at the unit block of Pleasant Street. Officers arrived to the scene to find an adult male suffering from injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died

As the investigation continues anyone with information about this incident can contact detectives at 410-260-3439 . You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. Anonymous tips and are elligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 if your tip leads to an arrest or indictment.

