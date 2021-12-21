Watch
Officers in Baltimore support the Holley family through Signal 13 donations

Courtesy: Facebook
Posted at 12:36 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 12:51:39-05

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department are asking citizens to support the Holley family during their time of need.

Officers are not only asking people to pray for Officer Keona Holley but they're also asking the Signal 13 Foundation in Baltimore to accept donations on behalf of Officer Holley and her family. The Signal 13 Foundation is a nonprofit established to support Baltimore Police and their families in times of need.

Any donations received in the name of Officer Keona Holley will be used to support her family as Keona Holley currently remains on life support at Shock Trauma. If you would like to support you can find out ways to do so on their website.

