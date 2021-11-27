Officers attempt to make an arrest of a murder suspect

BALTIMORE — Officers attempted to make an arrest of a murder suspect this evening in Baltimore.

On November 26 at 6:45 p.m., officers attempted to arrest a murder suspect on the 1200 block of Loyola Northway.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the location and used a firearm to discharge several rounds in the direction of law enforcement. No civilians or law enforcement were injured at the scene.

S.W.A.T, C.R.T, and hostage negotiation units are on scene and the area has been closed off for public safety. Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.