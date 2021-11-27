Watch
Officers attempt to make an arrest of a murder suspect

Crime Scene
Posted at 9:56 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 21:56:41-05

BALTIMORE — Officers attempted to make an arrest of a murder suspect this evening in Baltimore.

On November 26 at 6:45 p.m., officers attempted to arrest a murder suspect on the 1200 block of Loyola Northway.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the location and used a firearm to discharge several rounds in the direction of law enforcement. No civilians or law enforcement were injured at the scene.

S.W.A.T, C.R.T, and hostage negotiation units are on scene and the area has been closed off for public safety. Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.

