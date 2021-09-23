Watch
Off-duty officer assaulted with pepper spray in efforts to prevent shoplifting

Anne Arundel County Police
Posted at 2:43 PM, Sep 23, 2021
PASADENA, Md — An off-duty officer was sprayed with pepper spray at a Five Below store in Pasadena. Officers arrived to the scene on September 22 at approximately 3:30 p.m., and met the off-duty Anne Arundel County officer and store employees at the 8036 Ritchie Highway location.

The off-duty officer noticed four females shoplifting as he was shopping in the store. The officer showed the females his badge letting them know he was the police. When he did, the four took off running with the merchandise and one of the females sprayed the officer with pepper spray. A store manager was able to get a bag of stolen merchandise from one of the females before they got away in a silver or grey late model sedan that was waiting outside.

The officer was treated by the fire department and released. The Eastern District Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

