New sculpture looks to steal the heart's of citizens downtown

BALTIMORE — A new sculpture in downtown Baltimore is a piece of art with a heart.

This piece now sits outside the south entrance of UMMC's downtown campus. It's titled 'Heart of Baltimore.'

The eight-foot tall 1,000 pound piece is made entirely of mirror, glass, and ceramic hearts in a mosaic design. Each of those hearts have messages on them.. Sharing words of love, hope and encouragement.

'Heart of Baltimore' is more than just a name. Nearly a thousand volunteers from across the city helped make the piece. It took them nine months to make it.