Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

New sculpture looks to steal the heart's of citizens downtown

items.[0].videoTitle
A new sculpture in downtown Baltimore is a piece of art with a heart.
Posted at 7:18 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 19:18:04-04

BALTIMORE — A new sculpture in downtown Baltimore is a piece of art with a heart.

This piece now sits outside the south entrance of UMMC's downtown campus. It's titled 'Heart of Baltimore.'

The eight-foot tall 1,000 pound piece is made entirely of mirror, glass, and ceramic hearts in a mosaic design. Each of those hearts have messages on them.. Sharing words of love, hope and encouragement.

'Heart of Baltimore' is more than just a name. Nearly a thousand volunteers from across the city helped make the piece. It took them nine months to make it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019