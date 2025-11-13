New report warns parents about dangerous toys with AI, toxic chemicals this holiday season

A new report is warning parents to be on alert this holiday season as they shop for children's gifts.

The Maryland Public Interest Research Group Foundation released its 40th annual "Trouble in Toyland" report. The study highlights toxic chemicals, counterfeit toys, and AI-powered gadgets that could put children at risk.

Some toys still contain lead and small magnets, which can be dangerous if swallowed or handled. Other toys can collect data or share inappropriate content through artificial intelligence.

"Here's the concern. It's one thing to rush AI technology to the market to solve cures for cancer. It's another to rush AI to the market to stick them inside of a teddy bear," said Sofia Gilroy, policy associate for Maryland PIRG.

Parents are encouraged to buy only from trusted sellers, check for recalls, and be cautious with toys that connect to the internet.

