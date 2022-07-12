New Oldest Whiskey Soon Available

BALTIMORE, Md — If you’re a Whiskey drinker, you’re going to want to mark your calendar for this Sunday July 17th.

For four years and five months, the Baltimore Spirits Company has been aging what is now their oldest whiskey. It spent its last two years aging in barrels that previously held the French white wine Sauternes making it part of their barrel finished series. They say by it aging in those barrels, “This process concentrates the flavor of the wine and creates a distinct sweetness that has been imbued in the new whiskey.”

Traditionally Post Epoch whiskey is bottled in clear thick glass bottles with a brown or gold lid. Their four-year-old whiskey however has a new look. Its bottle is still the traditional thick glass but instead of clear, the bottle is completely black tinted including its lid. It has a green label with gold trim, details and lettering on its body and neck. They said this is due to struggling with having a steady supply of glass bottles due to nationwide manufacturing issues.

This will be the companies first Post Epoch addition of 2022. The whiskey is not available until July 17th however those who don’t want to risk missing a chance to buy can pre-order theirs. If you’d like to surround yourself with other whiskey drinkers and try it in a group setting, it will also be available in person at Union Collective on 1700 West 41st Street in the Cocktail Gallery tasting room.