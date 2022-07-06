Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

New Home Loans for Marylanders

Home Prices
Matt Rourke/AP
A for sale sign is posted on a home in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Home Prices
Posted at 8:41 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 08:41:35-04

BALTIMORE, Md — Home interest rates are constantly rising making it hard for those looking to buy a home. Maryland Mortgage Program is trying to make it a little easier by offering new and old home loans. They will first increase their down payment assistance by one thousand dollars allowing those who qualify to get 6 thousand dollars instead of the original 5 thousand.

Those with student loan debt will have an extra option for their down payment assistance called SmartBuy. If you have student loan debt, you will be able to choose the 6-thousand-dollar flat rate amount or, you can receive 4 percent loan of your down payment and closing cost along with up to 30 thousand dollars in student debt relief. A new loan has also been added.

The HomeStart loan gives those who are 50 percent below the area medium income, 6 percent of their down payment and closing cost. Those with disabilities can also qualify for the HomeAbility law which will give them a flexible loan structure and more funding. The last loan provided will be available for the 7th year in a row. Montgomery Homeownership Program VII loan will allow borrowers to get up to 25 thousand dollars for their down payment. For more on these loans, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019