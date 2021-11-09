New Centennial Park renovation creates friendly play experience

ELLICOTT CITY, Md — Howard county just opened a new sensory-friendly play experience playground.

Officials held a ribbon cutting for the experience this morning at Centennial park north in Ellicott city. It has a lower overhead ladder, two expression swings, a zero-g swing chair, a merry-go-all, a non-verbal communication board, and musical instruments.

"We're continuing to provide more people the ability to do similar activities with the same effort and in the same amount of time as someone who has any kind of ability."

This is the first Playcore national demonstration site in Howard county.

The second phase of centennial park's renovation includes a sensory trail, that's set to open next summer.