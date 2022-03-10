Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Never lose an hour of sleep again? Maryland Senate bill would make Daylight Saving Time permanent

Adjust your clocks: New Year's Eve to include a leap second
Copyright Getty Images
Adjust your clocks: New Year's Eve to include a leap second
Adjust your clocks: New Year's Eve to include a leap second
Posted at 7:12 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 08:46:01-05

ANNAPOLIS — Get ready to spring forward this weekend. Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. this Sunday morning. But there's a chance you may not lose an hour of sleep again.

Today, state senators will discuss whether to make Daylight Saving Time year-round in Maryland. Right now, only two states do not obseve the time change - Hawaii and Arizona.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is responsible for Daylight Saving Time. Officials say it conserves energy use. But in the past four years, more than a dozen states including Maryland have introduced legislation to make Daylight Saving Time year-round. Congress would have to allow this to happen.

Today's hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019