Never lose an hour of sleep again? Maryland Senate bill would make Daylight Saving Time permanent

ANNAPOLIS — Get ready to spring forward this weekend. Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. this Sunday morning. But there's a chance you may not lose an hour of sleep again.

Today, state senators will discuss whether to make Daylight Saving Time year-round in Maryland. Right now, only two states do not obseve the time change - Hawaii and Arizona.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is responsible for Daylight Saving Time. Officials say it conserves energy use. But in the past four years, more than a dozen states including Maryland have introduced legislation to make Daylight Saving Time year-round. Congress would have to allow this to happen.

Today's hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m.