Neglected child in Baltimore went missing, Authorities looking for child's parents

Posted at 8:54 PM, Nov 27, 2021
BALTIMORE — Authorities are looking to identify a child that went missing in Baltimore.

On November 27, at 3:00 a.m., officers responded to 2000 Kennedy Avenue to investigate child neglect. Officers spoke with a concerned citizen who stated that he saw a 3 to a 4-year-old child walking in the street by himself. The child doesn’t know where he lives or his name.

The child was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital for an evaluation and appears to be in good condition. DSS workers are investigating and are attempting to identify the child's guardian or parents.

Police need help identifying Missing child

If you know the identity of this child please call 410-396-2433

