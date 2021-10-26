NBA guard and Baltimore native debuting a two-part series on YouTube

BALTIMORE — The NBA off-season is an important time for players to get ready for an upcoming season. This Baltimore native and Nuggets guard gives us a detailed look at how he prepares.

Will Barton is set to debut a two-part series on his YouTube channel called "The Off-Season."

Barton attended Lake Clifton High School before attending the University of Memphis and eventually getting drafted to the NBA. Since he was drafted in 2012, Barton has been a reliable scorer and key player for the Denver Nuggets.

The series will follow Barton throughout the summer of 2021 with a look at his free agency period and the pivotal moments that led to his decision to return to the Denver Nuggets.

The documentary also gives viewers a rare glimpse into Will's personal life which includes the daily work-life balance of friends, family, self-reflection, and keeping in top physical shape for a grueling 82 game NBA season.

The two-part series is produced by Jaime Boyer and can be seen on YouTube right now.