Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

NBA guard and Baltimore native debuting a two-part series on YouTube

items.[0].image.alt
John Bazemore/AP
Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) scores against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Atlanta. Denver won 105-100. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Will Barton
Posted at 1:58 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 13:58:27-04

BALTIMORE — The NBA off-season is an important time for players to get ready for an upcoming season. This Baltimore native and Nuggets guard gives us a detailed look at how he prepares.

Will Barton is set to debut a two-part series on his YouTube channel called "The Off-Season."

Barton attended Lake Clifton High School before attending the University of Memphis and eventually getting drafted to the NBA. Since he was drafted in 2012, Barton has been a reliable scorer and key player for the Denver Nuggets.

The series will follow Barton throughout the summer of 2021 with a look at his free agency period and the pivotal moments that led to his decision to return to the Denver Nuggets.

The documentary also gives viewers a rare glimpse into Will's personal life which includes the daily work-life balance of friends, family, self-reflection, and keeping in top physical shape for a grueling 82 game NBA season.

The two-part series is produced by Jaime Boyer and can be seen on YouTube right now.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019