National Aquarium Adds Solar Tree to Their Campus

BALTIMORE, Md — At a ribbon cutting yesterday, the National Aquarium has announced they have teamed up with Constellation to install a solar tree. During the day, the tree will use its branches to collect energy from the sun to help power the aquarium. At night, those near the aquarium will be able to see the tree all lit up using its energy-efficient LED lighting. The aquarium will also have a panel near the tree that guest will be able to use to learn more about the tree’s features.

The tree will be located on Pier 4 of the Inner Harbor. The Aquarium says this is the next element in their waterfront campus project. Aquarium’s CEO John Ravanelli spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony saying “Our bold commitment to be net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 is achievable in part thanks to support from our long-standing partner, Constellation Efficiency upgrades and support for the development of the solar facility, which generates an amount of energy that is equivalent to 40% of our annual electricity usage, will help us reach this critical goal. We are proud to share this latest achievement, the solar tree, with the community and guests of the National Aquarium.”