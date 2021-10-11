Morgan State hosts the Wizards as they prepare for upcoming NBA season

BALTIMORE — The NBA season is right around the corner.

The Wizards are holding an open practice today in our area. The practice presented by Capital One was held at Morgan State this morning. In celebration of the NBA’s 75th season, the team returned to their Baltimore roots for the annual open practice.

The event was hosted in partnership with Morgan at the Hill Field House. We spoke to the mother of Isaiah Todd the Baltimore born power forward is just beginning his first season with the Wizards.

"This is very special. It's amazing. Like I said he could have been drafted anywhere. He could have went to New York, anywhere. But to come home and be a wizard. Back home. Even though it's D.C but its still considered to come back to the DMV, I think god hot something for him."

Today's open practice was the first the team has held at an HBCU. The wizards kick off their season next Wednesday in Toronto against the Raptors. Their home opener will be held next Friday against the pacers.