Morgan State fighting against sickle cell disease

BALTIMORE — More than 100,000 people in the U.S have sickle cell disease. The majority are black. The red cross is working with Morgan state to increase blood availability for patients with the blood disorder. They're calling on black men and women to donate blood.

Sickle cell disease distorts the shape of red blood cells and can cause extreme pain, organ damage, and strokes. Blood transfusions can be a lifesaving treatment. Experts say blood transfusions from black donors may provide better outcomes for those living with sickle cell disease.

"You donate blood you save three lives if you don't donate blood think of it this way you just killed three people. So that is the decision you're going to make. You're either going to donate, save lives, or you're not going to donate and someone is going to die because of it."

Neurosurgeon Dr. Paul Dyer says more black people need to get tested to find out their blood type and to see if they have the sickle cell trait.