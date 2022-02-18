More testing this weekend for speed cameras on the JFX

Speed cameras are being set up right now on the Jones Falls Expressway. More work on those cameras and warning signs will happen this weekend.

Here's a list of the temporary lane closures along the JFX for Saturday, February 19:

Temporary right lane closures will be implemented along the southbound Jones Falls Expressway between Cold Spring Lane and Guilford Avenue from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Falls Road entrance ramp to the southbound Jones Falls Expressway will also temporarily close during this time.



Here are the temporary lane closures for Sunday, February 20:

Intermittent lane closures along the northbound Jones Falls Expressway between Northern Parkway and the county line from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Intermittent lane closures along the southbound Jones Falls Expressway between Cold Spring Lane and Falls Road from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Intermittent slow-moving speeds along both the northbound and southbound Jones Falls Expressway between Fayette Street and the county line from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (for street sweeping).

You're encouraged to use alternate routes and watch for changing traffic patterns.

Drivers can expect to see signs on the JFX reminding them to not only slow down but warning them that there are speed cameras along the road. Most of the speed limit signs state that the limit is 50 mph.

The official start date for the JFX speed camera program has not been announced. But once it is, there will be a three-month grace period before drivers will get fined for speeding.

If one of these cameras catches you speeding when they are live, it will cost you 40 dollars.

City officials expect speeding tickets from the cameras to bring in close to $1 million per month.