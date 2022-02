BALTIMORE — You can make a difference for children receiving treatment at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

Mix 106.5 is holding their 33rd annual Radiothon Thursday and Friday.

The event will feature eight patients and their families in a virtual format. It will be streamed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

You can help by donating with your own personal fundraiser page. Click here to donate.

The Radiothon has raised over $25 million dollars for the Children's Center since 1989.