JOPPATOWNE, Md. — A sad ending to a search for a woman in Harford County who went missing.

The Sheriff's Office says they found the body of 64-year-old Debra Hurdel Sunday afternoon. She was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Trimble Road in Joppatowne.

Deputies say she was only wearing a sweatshirt and shorts on what was a brutally cold day.

No foul play is suspected in her death.