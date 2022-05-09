Michelle Obama reps UMBC in new video

BALTIMORE — May 7th marked National College Signing Day. Former First Lady Michelle Obama showed off her Retriever pride by sporting a black UMBC t-shirt in a new video.

In the video you see celebrities like Chloe and Halle Bailey, Conan O'Brian, and Jay Pharoah sharing encouraging words for soon to be high-school graduates.

The former First Lady was seen wearing a black t-shirt with the letters U-M-B-C written in yellow lettering. The representation came at a great time because the month of May is Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander month. Mrs. Obama pointed out in a tweet that the school is an AANAPI serving university.

You can watch the video here.