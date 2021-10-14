Mentors look to help students for the first time since pandemic began

BALTIMORE — For the first time since the pandemic began a group of student mentors are spending in-person time with their students.

The enterprise women’s network mentoring group met with students today at Sandtown Winchester achievement academy in West Baltimore. Time wasn't all they gave to the students though. The young women mentors pair with third through eighth graders to help with things like self-esteem, making healthy choices, and improving their life skills.

"We want the girls to know that they're special and that they're worthy and that they have incredible amounts of opportunity and gifts to share in their life."

The enterprise mentoring group is also celebrating 20 years of helping improve student's lives.