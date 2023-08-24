Harris Teeter at McHenry Row reopens after pest problems

BALTIMORE — The Harris Teeter at McHenry Row is back open after voluntarily closing last week over pest issues.

Doors reopened Thursday at 7am.

Employees impacted by the closure were compensated for lost hours, according to the company.

Harris Teeter also donated $1000 to the Maryland Food Bank for their Backpack Boosters Roundup Campaign.

The grocery store released this statement upon reopening.

"Harris Teeter takes the health and safety of our valued customers and associates very seriously, which is why we voluntarily closed the location to initiate a thorough cleaning and implement enhanced sanitation protocols."