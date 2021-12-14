Mayor’s Office Partners with Baltimore Universities to Support ARPA Funding Initiatives

BALTIMORE — Mayor Scott has the support from Baltimore Universities to explore initiatives funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Mayor has announced that the Office of Recovery Programs is partnering with the University of Baltimore and Morgan State University to leverage their research and program evaluation expertise for ARPA.

“ARPA is a one-time investment. Support from these two world-class universities will position us to make evidence-based decisions and show our impact for the benefit of Baltimoreans,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “In a city like Baltimore with deep systemic challenges even before the pandemic, we must be strategic and targeted in our approach — with an eye toward making a definitive, measured impact on our city through a lens of equity. This partnership will allow us to do that.”

Through this partnership, the University of Baltimore and Morgan State University will advise the City on program design, evidence-based interventions, equitable distribution of funds, best practices observed in peer cities, performance metrics, and as well as other program evaluations funded by ARPA.

The University of Baltimore's evaluation portfolio will include initiatives addressing negative economic impacts, providing services to disproportionately impacted communities, and expanding infrastructure. Morgan State University’s evaluation portfolio will include initiatives that involve economic assistance to small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and the tourism and hospitality industries.