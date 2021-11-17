Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Mayor Scott's new investment looks to create employment and economic recovery

items.[0].image.alt
Eddie Kadhim
Brandon Scott
Posted at 8:28 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 20:28:16-05

BALTIMORE — Mayor Scott announces new investment to put Baltimore back on track for economic recovery.

The two priority investments that will be made with American Rescue Plan Act funds a combined $55 million to help with the economic recovery from COVID-19. Baltimore is using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide relief to these communities and help Baltimore citizens hit hardest by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“I am focused on investing Baltimore’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars in an equitable, community-focused way. The investment announced today is all about how we will put Baltimoreans back to work, while offering a lifeline to our most vulnerable small and local businesses,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This package will directly benefit disadvantaged job seekers, including those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and our young people through quality workforce development and job opportunities. Our Economic Recovery Fund will make much-needed capital available to Baltimore businesses, artists, creators, and caretakers — all through a lens of equity.”

The Mayor’s Office of Employment Development will receive $30 million dollars over four fiscal years to expand workforce development efforts and job placements for young people and disadvantaged job seekers. Today’s investment announcement also includes the creation of a $25 million Economic Recovery Fund, which will provide a lifeline to the city’s small, local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and artists and creators.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019