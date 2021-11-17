Mayor Scott's new investment looks to create employment and economic recovery

BALTIMORE — Mayor Scott announces new investment to put Baltimore back on track for economic recovery.

The two priority investments that will be made with American Rescue Plan Act funds a combined $55 million to help with the economic recovery from COVID-19. Baltimore is using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide relief to these communities and help Baltimore citizens hit hardest by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“I am focused on investing Baltimore’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars in an equitable, community-focused way. The investment announced today is all about how we will put Baltimoreans back to work, while offering a lifeline to our most vulnerable small and local businesses,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This package will directly benefit disadvantaged job seekers, including those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and our young people through quality workforce development and job opportunities. Our Economic Recovery Fund will make much-needed capital available to Baltimore businesses, artists, creators, and caretakers — all through a lens of equity.”

The Mayor’s Office of Employment Development will receive $30 million dollars over four fiscal years to expand workforce development efforts and job placements for young people and disadvantaged job seekers. Today’s investment announcement also includes the creation of a $25 million Economic Recovery Fund, which will provide a lifeline to the city’s small, local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and artists and creators.