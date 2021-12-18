Watch
Mayor Scott tasked with addressing trauma in Baltimore

Mayor Brandon M. Scott will hold a press conference with Councilman Zeke Cohen, District 1, Councilwoman Odette Ramos, District 14, and members of the Trauma-Informed Care Task Force to provide updates on the City's work to implement trauma-informed care practices.
Posted at 7:13 PM, Dec 17, 2021
BALTIMORE — The mayor and other city officials talked about the trauma informed task force just hours after those shootings. He was asked how this group could help those involved in today's incidents.

"You're talking about dozens probably hundreds of people impacted that know those individuals and think about the thousands that live in those communities that are impacted and that's how we have to start to think about these. And chances are they themselves are victims. Those who did it and at some point were traumatized by violence in our city," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

This group is charged with developing a citywide strategy for reducing and addressing trauma in Baltimore city. Trauma brought on by the city’s ongoing violence epidemic.

