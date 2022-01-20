Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Maryland's First Lady tests positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
WMAR
Yumi Hogan
YUMI HOGAN.JPG
Posted at 9:50 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 09:50:47-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Yumi Hogan tested positive for COVID-19. The Governor made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning.

This was discovered during the weekly testing regimen. The Governor said since his wife is vaccinated and boosted she is only experiencing mild symptoms. She will quarantine at Government House.

Governor Hogan was also tested and received negative rapid and PCR tests.

RELATED CONTENT: Governor Larry Hogan tests positive for COVID-19

He tested positive for COVID back in December and experience only mild cold symptoms. He was also vaccinated and boosted and credits that with keeping his symptoms under control.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019