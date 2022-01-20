Maryland's First Lady tests positive for COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Yumi Hogan tested positive for COVID-19. The Governor made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning.

This was discovered during the weekly testing regimen. The Governor said since his wife is vaccinated and boosted she is only experiencing mild symptoms. She will quarantine at Government House.

Governor Hogan was also tested and received negative rapid and PCR tests.

He tested positive for COVID back in December and experience only mild cold symptoms. He was also vaccinated and boosted and credits that with keeping his symptoms under control.