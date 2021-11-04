Maryland will hosts the World's best cyclists in new Cycling classic

BALTIMORE — A professional bike race is coming to Maryland next year.

The Maryland cycling classic will feature some of the best cyclists from around the world. The course will go through Baltimore city and county.

The race was originally supposed to happen during labor day of 2020 but the pandemic pushed it back to this past July before it was postponed again to labor day weekend next year.

"This is going to happen. This is going to be the race of a lifetime in the state of Maryland, in Baltimore county, in the city of Baltimore. Top riders from around the world will converge on our city for a long weekend over the labor day weekend. They will eat in our restaurants, stay in our hotels, check out our tourism attractions and become with our neighborhoods in our city and county and the state of Maryland."

Because of all of the delays, organizers are unofficially calling this one "Maryland cycling classic three point oh." The race is expected to be televised worldwide.