Maryland Supreme Court ruling makes harder to prove what gun bullets came from

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's Supreme Court issued a ruling Tuesday that could have far reaching implications in criminal trials where a gun was involved.

In a 4-3 decision the State's top court said ballistic experts could no longer testify whether bullets or fragments recovered from a crime scene were fired from a particular gun.

Going forward, the court ruled firearms examiners should only analyze if bullets are consistent or inconsistent with those discharged from a certain firearm.

The ruling stems from a 2012 Prince George's County case in which Kobina E. Abruquah was accused of murdering his roommate, Ivan Aguirre-Herrera.

Prosecutors used testimony from a police firearms expert to link bullets found at the crime scene to Abruquah's gun.

That was enough to secure a murder conviction from a jury in 2018. Abruquah appealed and will be given a new trial.

Investigators have long used forensic evidence to help make their case in court, usually by unique patterns and markings left on bullets that are compared and matched with the specific gun they came from.

It's unclear what impact the ruling could have on cases that have already resulted in convictions.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The full opinion can be read here.