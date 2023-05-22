Maryland State Trooper hospitalized after being struck in a work zone

A Maryland State Trooper, out of Montgomery County, is in the hospital after being struck while working traffic control in a construction zone.

State Police say the trooper, who was assigned to the College Park Barrack, was working enforcement in the inner loop of I-495 at University Boulevard. Around 4:30 Monday morning, while his emergency lights were activated, he was struck by a suspected impaired driver.

He was transported by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

The investigation is in its early stages but it shows the driver of a white Mercedes SUV, Anthony Bowser of D.C., drove into the construction zone and struck the rear of the Maryland State Police vehicle.

Bowser was transported to Suburban Hospital. Charges are pending.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues the investigation. Investigators believe speed and impairment may have contributed to the crash.

