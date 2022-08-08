Maryland State Fair Advance Tickets

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM,Md — As the summer brings itself to an end, the fun continues. Starting Thursday August 25th, the Maryland State Fair will be open for all to attend. This year the fair will add 9 extra days to its stay. The regular time for the fair will come to an end Sunday August 28th. Guest however will have the opportunity to visit the fair a few more times after the beginning of September.

Maryland fair grounds will open their doors back up Thursday September first at 5pm. They will open each day until September 5th. Doors will then be closed for three days until it reopens on the 8th where Marylanders can experience the fair one more time until its final closing on Sunday September 11. But the fair will not be leaving its visitors without something amazing.

During the fair’s official last week, the fair will kick off their LIVE! ON TRACK Concert Series presented by M&T Bank. there will be a special performer each day starting September 9th. Rap artist Nelly will hit the stage and headline the concert series. Then, singer-songwriter Niko Moon will take the stage September 10th along with Lauren Alaina. To close out the concert, the band Styx will perform on September 11th. You can purchase advance tickets at a discounted rate by clicking here. This rate will be available until August 19th at 5pm. To find out more information about hours, tickets, and other fair events, you can click here.