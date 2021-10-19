Maryland residents battle over unpaid unemployment benefits

BALTIMORE — Tens of thousands of Marylander's wait as the legal battle over unpaid unemployment benefits drags on.

Attorneys are representing workers who have yet to see regular state unemployment insurance and federal pandemic benefits. They say Venable LLP the firm representing the department of labor won't provide critical information which is delaying things.

"They are acting like they are some private company. They only exist because the people pay taxes to make them exist. They are accountable to only one thing and that's the people and when the people ask questions they have to answer

Now, attorneys are filing a motion to compel discovery. Next Friday the unemployed workers union will hold a picket line in front of the secretary of the department of labor's office in Baltimore. We've reached out the law firm representing the department of labor but have not heard back.

