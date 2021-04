Marylanders can apparently be pretty snobby! Zippia.com ranked Maryland as number 13 when it comes to the snobbiest states in the country.

The website used several factors to determine the rankings. They include the percentage of people with a Bachelor's degree, the percentage of degree earners with degrees in arts and humanities, the number of Ivy League colleges and the gallons of wine consumed annually.

Massachusetts came in at number 1, followed by Vermont and Connecticut.