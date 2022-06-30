Maryland Pizza Parlor Makes Top 50 "Best Pizza In The US"

DARNESTOWN, Md — Everyone says New York is the pizza capital of the nation, and they’re not wrong. That is according to Italian pizza experts from the 50 Top Pizza website in Paestum Italy. The results are in and New York took the lead with 10 different rankings including the number one spot thanks to Una Pizza Napoletana. But they weren’t the only ones on that list. A Montgomery County pizzeria also made the list.

Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana -located on 12207 Darnestown Road -came in at number 25 on the 50 Top Pizza’s. The rankings for each pizzeria were based on the quality of dough, topping ingredients, customer service and even wine and other beverages. This restaurant has four specialty pizzas on their menu with over 10 different add-ons. They even offer four different appetizers and over 10 different wines. The luxury pizza parlor doesn’t stop at offering several alcoholic beverages.

This pizzeria offers taste testing events you can buy tickets for. Each taste testing offers a “multi-course tasting menu” with different themes. The Inferno Pasta Tasting will include different pastas, and the Inferno Supper Club Tasting will include different courses of seafood. The price, dates, and reservations vary for each event.