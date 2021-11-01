Maryland opens first Veterans Business Outreach Center

WASHINGTON D.C — Officials in Maryland are celebrating a grand opening that will provide support to many through several regions including the District of Columbia, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Today Ben Cardin among many others, celebrated the grand opening of Maryland’s first Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC), which was established through a 5-year SBA grant awarded to UMD.

“I am very proud to begin National Veterans Small Business Week by celebrating the opening of Maryland’s first VBOC,” said Senator Cardin. “This is a great day for Maryland, and I thank SBA for this investment, which will increase Maryland’s capacity to service the region’s veterans and transitioning service members. We’re not done yet. It is vital that Congress pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Budget as quickly as possible to invest in our small businesses and create jobs.”

Maryland is home to nearly 400,000 veterans and 15 military bases, and also has the highest concentration of women-owned businesses and minority women-owned businesses in the country.